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Morning News Guest Segments

Celebrating National Donut Day With Hook & Press!

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today at 12:44 pm
Published 12:58 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – June 5th is National Donut Day, and what better way to celebrate a Friday than with one of the world's favorite sweet treat!

Hook and Press Craft Donuts and Coffee in Santa Barbara has been serving up gourmet brioche and cake doughs since 2018, and has been named some of the best donuts on the Central Coast.

News Channel's Andie Lopez Bornet stopped by the donut shop to see everything they had in store for National Donut Day.

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Alissa Orozco

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