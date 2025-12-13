Skip to Content
High School Sports

San Marcos girls water polo finishes 3rd in Villa Park Tournament, DP 7th

keyt-sports-generic-copy
Good showing for San Marcos and Dos Pueblos in Orange County tourney
By
Published 10:50 pm

SANTA BARABARA, Calif. (KEYT) - San Marcos lost a semifinal heartbreaker in overtime to The Bishop's 12-10 but bounced back to beat Valhalla 14-8 in the third place game at the Villa Park Tournament.

Mater Dei cruised to the title with a 12-4 victory over The Bishop's in the championship game.

Dos Pueblos lost to Long Beach Wilson 15-7 but the Chargers claimed seventh place by beating Los Alamitos 11-10.

The Chargers rallied from down two goals in the final quarter.

Dev Wigo led the way with 5 goals and goalie Reagan Mack registered 11 blocks with her final one coming on Los Al's final possession.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.