San Marcos girls water polo finishes 3rd in Villa Park Tournament, DP 7th

SANTA BARABARA, Calif. (KEYT) - San Marcos lost a semifinal heartbreaker in overtime to The Bishop's 12-10 but bounced back to beat Valhalla 14-8 in the third place game at the Villa Park Tournament.

Mater Dei cruised to the title with a 12-4 victory over The Bishop's in the championship game.

Dos Pueblos lost to Long Beach Wilson 15-7 but the Chargers claimed seventh place by beating Los Alamitos 11-10.

The Chargers rallied from down two goals in the final quarter.

Dev Wigo led the way with 5 goals and goalie Reagan Mack registered 11 blocks with her final one coming on Los Al's final possession.