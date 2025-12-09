Skip to Content
High School Sports

Ahmad and Wilson receive Athlete of the Week honors at SB Round Table

IMG_3156 2
Diego Sandoval
Wilson was a scoring machine for Laguna Blanca in boys soccer
By
Published 1:40 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - High school winter sports are just a couple weeks into the season but San Marcos girls basketball player Jada Ahmad and Laguna Blanca boys soccer player Baylor Wilson are in mid-season form.

Ahmad and Wilson received Athlete of the Week honors at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

Ahmad led the Royals to a 3-1 record last week and scored just under 19 points per game.

(Ahmad scored 24 points in a win over Cabrillo and 21 in a victory against Lompoc. Entenza Design).

Wilson went goal-crazy in two victories for the Owls scoring 7 combined goals.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.