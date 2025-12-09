Ahmad and Wilson receive Athlete of the Week honors at SB Round Table
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - High school winter sports are just a couple weeks into the season but San Marcos girls basketball player Jada Ahmad and Laguna Blanca boys soccer player Baylor Wilson are in mid-season form.
Ahmad and Wilson received Athlete of the Week honors at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.
Ahmad led the Royals to a 3-1 record last week and scored just under 19 points per game.
(Ahmad scored 24 points in a win over Cabrillo and 21 in a victory against Lompoc. Entenza Design).
Wilson went goal-crazy in two victories for the Owls scoring 7 combined goals.