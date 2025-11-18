Athletic Round Table wrap-up for Santa Barbara and Northern Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - San Marcos High School and Orcutt Academy cross country took away most of the awards at luncheons in Santa Barbara and Orcutt.

Elsie Tuttle and Wyatt Degnar claimed the Male and Female Athlete of the Week Awards at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

Tuttle turned in the third fastest girls time in San Marcos cross country history by running three miles in a time of 17 minutes and 37 seconds.

Tuttle finished third overall and led San Marcos to a first place team finish in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 prelim race and qualified for this weekend's CIF Final.

Degnar finished fifth overall and his time of 15 minutes and 5 seconds is the second fastest time in program history. He advances to the individual CIF Final.

Orcutt Academy runner Aiden Kaufman is the Male Athlete of the Week at the Northern Santa Barbara County Round Table luncheon. He is the Ocean League champion in the three mile race.

Rowan Elkin is the Female Athlete of the Week but was unable to attend the luncheon. The Orcutt Academy cross country runner was one of the top finishers in the Ocean League.

The Santa Ynez doubles tennis team of Haley Towns and Keegan Withrow were honored as Female Athletes of the Week for the luncheon that was missed due to Veterans Day. They finished as semifinalists in the area CIF Individual Tournament.

(Kaufman Towns and Withrow show off their Athlete of the Week honors).