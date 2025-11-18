Skip to Content
High School Sports

Athletic Round Table wrap-up for Santa Barbara and Northern Santa Barbara County

TUE AM SPORTS.00_03_07_00.Still001
Elsie Tuttle is congratulated for her award
By
today at 12:43 am
Published 12:40 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - San Marcos High School and Orcutt Academy cross country took away most of the awards at luncheons in Santa Barbara and Orcutt.

Elsie Tuttle and Wyatt Degnar claimed the Male and Female Athlete of the Week Awards at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

Tuttle turned in the third fastest girls time in San Marcos cross country history by running three miles in a time of 17 minutes and 37 seconds.

Tuttle finished third overall and led San Marcos to a first place team finish in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 prelim race and qualified for this weekend's CIF Final.

Degnar finished fifth overall and his time of 15 minutes and 5 seconds is the second fastest time in program history. He advances to the individual CIF Final.

Orcutt Academy runner Aiden Kaufman is the Male Athlete of the Week at the Northern Santa Barbara County Round Table luncheon. He is the Ocean League champion in the three mile race.

Rowan Elkin is the Female Athlete of the Week but was unable to attend the luncheon. The Orcutt Academy cross country runner was one of the top finishers in the Ocean League.

The Santa Ynez doubles tennis team of Haley Towns and Keegan Withrow were honored as Female Athletes of the Week for the luncheon that was missed due to Veterans Day. They finished as semifinalists in the area CIF Individual Tournament.

(Kaufman Towns and Withrow show off their Athlete of the Week honors).

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
athletic round table
KEYT
Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.