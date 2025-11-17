Last Dance: Chuckie Roth begins final season with San Marcos girls water polo with win over Buena

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - One last ride!

Powerhouse San Marcos girls water polo beat Buena 20-8 to begin the final season with Brian 'Chuckie' Roth as the Royals head coach.

Roth made a decision that is best for his family so he is stepping away from leading one of the premier programs in Southern California.

The Royals have won CIF-Southern Section titles under Roth and last year San Marcos competed in the elite Open Division playoffs featuring the top eight teams in the CIF-SS.

Roth will continue teaching physical education at San Marcos and he will remain as the head coach for the Santa Barbara City College women's water polo team. He recently added a new position to his resume, becoming the Director of the High School Boys Program for Santa Barbara Water Polo Club.

As for the Royals opener senior and USC-commit Charlotte Raisin scored the first three San Marcos goals of the game and four of their first five goals and the game was never in doubt.

Two other players from San Marcos signed last week to play D1 women's water polo with Sophie Yonker choosing Michigan and Bethany King committing to Harvard.

San Marcos plays at Ventura on Tuesday.