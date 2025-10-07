Prep Wrap-up: San Marcos sweeps Santa Barbara in girls volleyball
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). -
Girls Volleyball: San Marcos 3, Santa Barbara 0
There was no late drama this time between Channel League rivals Santa Barbara and San Marcos.
The first place Royals made short work of Santa Barbara in a sweep 25-16, 25-11, 25-20 to stay undefeated in league at 12-0.
Earlier in the season the Dons took the Royals to five sets before just falling short.
San Marcos was led by Charlotte Hastings who blasted a match-high 15 kills.
Other results: Ventura 3, Oxnard 0; Dos Pueblos 3, Buena 1; Cate 3, Carpinteria 0; St. Bonaventure 3, Bishop Diego 2; Laguna Blanca 3, Thacher 0
Girls Flag Football: San Marcos 48, Santa Barbara 8; Dos Pueblos 48, Buena 0; Oxnard 28, Ventura 25
Girls Golf: Dos Pueblos 11, San Marcos 7
Boys Water Polo: San Marcos 17, Ventura 6; Santa Barbara 13, Rio Mesa 10; Carpinteria 17, Channel Islands 1