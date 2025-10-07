Skip to Content
Prep Wrap-up: San Marcos sweeps Santa Barbara in girls volleyball

D6E_1769
Entenza Design
Gracie Stone had 6 kills in sweep over Dons
By
Updated
today at 11:54 pm
Published 11:47 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). -

Girls Volleyball: San Marcos 3, Santa Barbara 0

There was no late drama this time between Channel League rivals Santa Barbara and San Marcos.

The first place Royals made short work of Santa Barbara in a sweep 25-16, 25-11, 25-20 to stay undefeated in league at 12-0.

Earlier in the season the Dons took the Royals to five sets before just falling short.

San Marcos was led by Charlotte Hastings who blasted a match-high 15 kills.

Other results: Ventura 3, Oxnard 0; Dos Pueblos 3, Buena 1; Cate 3, Carpinteria 0; St. Bonaventure 3, Bishop Diego 2; Laguna Blanca 3, Thacher 0

Girls Flag Football: San Marcos 48, Santa Barbara 8; Dos Pueblos 48, Buena 0; Oxnard 28, Ventura 25

Girls Golf: Dos Pueblos 11, San Marcos 7

Boys Water Polo: San Marcos 17, Ventura 6; Santa Barbara 13, Rio Mesa 10; Carpinteria 17, Channel Islands 1

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
girls volleyball
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

