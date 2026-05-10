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Money and Business

Flower sales soar on Mother’s Day

Flower sales soar on Mother's Day
By
May 10, 2026 10:54 pm
Published 10:43 pm

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) Flowers are big business on Mother's Day.

The owner of 805 Lily's said she made a thousand bouquets on Friday.

Arlett Carrillo said she loves designing the colorful arrangements for her customers

She had dozens ready for pick up at the Channel Islands Farmers Market on Sunday.

Robert Fernandez said business has very good and very busy.

The National Retail Federation projects that mothers day spending will jump 11 percent this year to a record $38 billion 

Flowers are among the most popular gifts.

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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