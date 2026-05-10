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Malala inspires CLU students to Dream Big

Elevated Media contributed
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Published 10:35 pm

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KEYT) Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafrzai shared a message of hope at Cal Lutheran University during a recent visit to the Thousand Oaks campus.

The 28-year-old from Pakistan spoke to hundreds of students who filled Samuelson Chapel at a private event.

She shared her story of becoming a child education activist under Taliban's rule.

Yousafrzai survived an assassination attempt while on a school bus/

She was shot in the head.

"Speaking with Malala was like a flood of inspiration, I think, when she said to dream big and be ambitious, I took that as take more risks, so, now that I go back to my work, I'm going to be taking more risks and, you know, believing in myself in ways that I hadn't done before," said moderator, entrepreneur and alumna Andrea Brimmer.

Students had a chance to ask questions and came away feeling inspired.

"I really love that she was really emphasizing that idea of being confident with your your ability and being confident with who you are," said grad student Pia Valtierra.

Malala Yousafrzai has a  nonprofit that funds access to education for girls around the world.

For more information visit https://calutheran.edu and https://malala.org

Article Topic Follows: Education

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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