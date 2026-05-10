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Ventura County

Generations celebrate Mother’s Day

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
Published 9:52 pm

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) Many people celebrated Mother's Day with their moms at the Channel Islands Farmers Market.

Savanna Deoliveira celebrated the day with her mother Danielle and her grandmother Patricia McKinerney.

"We went to breakfast with my grandma and my mom and the whole family.It was really nice," said Savanna of Newbury Park.

"We do it every year, we either go to the Waterside or we go to another restaurant, and then we come and walk this," said Danielle.

"I feel blessed that I have all my kids and we've all had breakfast at the brunch and then we come over here and walk around," said Mckinerney.

Others who couldn't spend time with their mothers sent cards, messages or made phone calls.

Those missing moms also found ways to honor their memories.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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