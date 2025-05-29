Vigna qualifies for State Championship, McHenry Claims CIF-SCGA So Cal Boys Title

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Buena star golfer Brady McHenry won the CIF-SCGA So Cal Boys High School Championship in a playoff over Hill Wang of La Serna.

McHenry, a Texas Tech-commit, fired a 7-under par at Los Serrano Golf Club and qualified for the State Championship at Poppy Hills GC, Pebble Beach, CA June 3rd.

Past CIF-SCGA Champions include Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickleson.

Dos Pueblos senior Teddy Vigna also qualified for the State Championship after he tied for fourth place with a 5-under par 69.

Vigna birdied 3 of his first six holes but entering his 17th hole of the day he was sitting just outside of the cut line.

(Teddy Vigna is all smiles after qualifying for State Championship. Courtesy Photo).

After a good tee shot, he made an outstanding approach shot from 230 yards away. Vigna hit a 4 iron to 10 feet and drained the putt for eagle, vaulting him into a tie for 4th and inside the cut line.

He would par his final hole.

San Marcos sophomore Austin Downing ended up 3-under par and just missed the cut.