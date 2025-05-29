Skip to Content
High School Sports

Vigna qualifies for State Championship, McHenry Claims CIF-SCGA So Cal Boys Title

164303417_img_9264
Courtesy Photo
Teddy Vigna ties for 4th place at 5-under par
By
New
Published 8:45 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Buena star golfer Brady McHenry won the CIF-SCGA So Cal Boys High School Championship in a playoff over Hill Wang of La Serna.

McHenry, a Texas Tech-commit, fired a 7-under par at Los Serrano Golf Club and qualified for the State Championship at Poppy Hills GC, Pebble Beach, CA June 3rd.

Past CIF-SCGA Champions include Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickleson.

Dos Pueblos senior Teddy Vigna also qualified for the State Championship after he tied for fourth place with a 5-under par 69.

Vigna birdied 3 of his first six holes but entering his 17th hole of the day he was sitting just outside of the cut line.

(Teddy Vigna is all smiles after qualifying for State Championship. Courtesy Photo).

After a good tee shot, he made an outstanding approach shot from 230 yards away. Vigna hit a 4 iron to 10 feet and drained the putt for eagle, vaulting him into a tie for 4th and inside the cut line.

He would par his final hole.

San Marcos sophomore Austin Downing ended up 3-under par and just missed the cut.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
CIF golf
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content