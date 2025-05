GOLETA, Calif. - A furious rally came up just short as Dos Pueblos loses a wild CIF-Southern Section Division 4 quarterfinal game 12-9 to Harvard-Westlake.

The Chargers were down 10-2 after a grand slam in the top of the fourth inning by Ainsley Nutting, her second home run of the game.

DP got within 11-9 in the bottom of the sixth inning but could not get any closer as their season ends at 14-15.

(more to come).