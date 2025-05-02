Records fall as Tallman and Steelman lead San Marcos to Channel League swim title

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Sierra Tallman broke a 45 year old program record as the San Marcos senior won the 100 yard breaststroke in a blistering time of 1:04.48.

The San Diego State-commit also set a Channel League record in the 200 yard IM in a winning time of 2:02:93.

San Marcos won the league championship followed by Ventura and Dos Pueblos.

The Royals Taylor Steelman turned in another dominant performance.

The senior who has a full ride scholarship to TCU, won the 500 yard freestyle (4:54.44) and the 100 yard backstroke (57.55).