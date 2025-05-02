Local Scores Friday, May 2
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -
High School Baseball:
Santa Barbara 3, Pacifica 0
Ventura 6, Dos Pueblos 0
(SB and Ventura co-Channel League champs)
San Marcos 4, Buena 3
College Baseball:
CS Fullerton 3, UCSB 2
Cal Poly 4, CS Bakersfield 1
College Beach Volleyball:
Cal Poly 4, LSU 1
CIF High School Boys Volleyball:
Division 3 Round 2
Orange Lutheran 3, San Marcos 1
Division 7 Round 2
San Jacinto 3, Ventura 2
CIF High School Boys Lacrosse:
Division 2 Round 2
Dos Pueblos 15, El Segundo 7
Division 3, Round 2
ML King 15, Santa Barbara 9