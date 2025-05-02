Skip to Content
High School Sports

Local Scores Friday, May 2

Royals lose in 4 sets
By
today at 10:23 pm
Published 10:18 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -

High School Baseball:

Santa Barbara 3, Pacifica 0

Ventura 6, Dos Pueblos 0

(SB and Ventura co-Channel League champs)

San Marcos 4, Buena 3

College Baseball:

CS Fullerton 3, UCSB 2

Cal Poly 4, CS Bakersfield 1

College Beach Volleyball:

Cal Poly 4, LSU 1

CIF High School Boys Volleyball:

Division 3 Round 2

Orange Lutheran 3, San Marcos 1

Division 7 Round 2

San Jacinto 3, Ventura 2

CIF High School Boys Lacrosse:

Division 2 Round 2

Dos Pueblos 15, El Segundo 7

Division 3, Round 2

ML King 15, Santa Barbara 9

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

