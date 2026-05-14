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Ventura County

Oxnard woman arrested in connection with February thefts from The Collection’s fountain

KEYT
By
New
today at 10:42 am
Published 10:52 am

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – A 45-year-old Oxnard woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with parts of the custom copper fountain at The Collection being removed and stolen.

On two separate occasions, February 3 and 15 of this year, parts of the fountain handcrafted by a local artists were dismantled to make them easier to transport and removed detailed the Oxnard Police Department in a press release.

The custom copper fountain is valued at around $35,000 added the local law enforcement agency.

During an investigation into the thefts, officers learned that a 45-year-old Oxnard woman had taken portions of the fountain to a local recycling center where the copper was later processed noted the Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police, members of the Neighborhood Policing Team alongside investigators with the Violent Crime Unit took the 45-year-old into custody and she was booked on charges of grand theft, possession of stolen property, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The investigation into the thefts remains open and anyone with more information is asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or online here.

You can also report information while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visiting their website.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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Andrew Gillies

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