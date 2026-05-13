Shakira, Madonna and BTS to headline 2026 World Cup Final halftime show

By Karina Tsui, CNN

(CNN) — Shakira, Madonna and K-pop superstars BTS will headline the first-ever World Cup final halftime show, FIFA announced in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The World Cup Final is set for July 19 at New Jersey’s Metlife Stadium and is expected to draw millions of viewers worldwide on top of its attendees.

World Cup 2026 kicks off June 11 in Mexico City with matches to be played in multiple locations across the US, Canada and Mexico.

The final halftime, curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, will be produced by the non-profit Global Citizen and benefit the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, FIFA said.

The fund is “a landmark initiative working to raise $100 USD million to expand access to quality education and football for children around the world,” FIFA wrote in the announcement.

“Throughout the tournament, USD 1 from every ticket sold to FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches will be donated to the Fund.”

In an announcement video posted to social media, Martin was joined by characters from Sesame Street and the Muppets, with a cameo from BTS.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino teased the inaugural performance at a World Cup event in March 2025.

“This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world,” Infantino said at the time.

The official rules of soccer, outlined by the International Football Association Board, state that halftime breaks should not exceed 15 minutes and it’s unclear whether it will be changed to accommodate the performance, such as with halftime shows at the Super Bowl.

Last week, FIFA said reggaeton superstar J Blavin would headline the World Cup’s opening ceremony in Mexico City. That performance will also feature Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Tyla.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Ben Church and Stefano Pozzebon contributed to this report.