Channel League Track and Field Championships sees Elina Stump win 3 individual events

VENTURA, Calif. - Santa Barbara High School sophomore Elina Stump had a big day at the Channel League Track and Field Championships.

Stump won in the 100m hurdles (15.41), the long jump (16-6.25) and the triple jump (33-11).

Santa Barbara strongman Malachi Johnston pulled off a double win.

A personal best throw of 51-8 was a winning mark in the shot put and he also brings home the discus title at 138-10.

Dons senior Carter Battle soared 6-3 to win the high jump.

In a thrilling 1600m race Dos Pueblos junior Cullen Gulley passed teammate Owen Abbott to edge him at the finish line. Gulley won with a time of 4:24.42 while Abbott was 4:24.61.

Ventura freshman Sophie Nuckols won the girls 1600m in a time of 5:17.67.

San Marcos junior Logan Patterson Deakyne continues to control the 400m distance as he wins the title at 51.09.

Helena Marin of Oxnard captured the girls 400m event at 60.90.

The speed king is Ventura junior Myles Russell who wins the 100m in a time of 10.82.

He added the 200m crown as well at 22.13.

Aubrey Easter of Buena wins the girls 100m at 12.44 and the 200m at 25.70.

For more results visit https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/575513/results