Skip to Content
High School Sports

San Marcos beach volleyball duo and a Santa Barbara strongman win Athlete of the Week

REACTION.00_00_22_22.Still001
San Marcos beach volleyball gets set for Redondo Union in D1 quarterfinals
By
Published 12:10 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Malachi Johnston outmuscled his competitors at the Santa Barbara County Championships in track and field.

The Santa Barbara High School junior won in the shot put with a 48-9 throw and he captured the discus with a 143-3 mark.

The San Marcos High School beach volleyball duo of Charlotte Hastings and Paige Hoadley came up clutch in a must-win match against Oaks Christian in a CIF-SS Division 1 first round match.

With the overall match tied at 2, Hastings and Hoadley won the decisive match in straight sets 21-16, 24-22.

They trailed in the second set 20-15 but fought off 5 set points to pull out the exciting victory as San Marcos prevailed 3-2 over the Lions.

San Marcos plays at powerhouse Redondo Union in a CIF-SS D1 quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara athletic round table

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content