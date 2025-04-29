San Marcos beach volleyball duo and a Santa Barbara strongman win Athlete of the Week

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Malachi Johnston outmuscled his competitors at the Santa Barbara County Championships in track and field.

The Santa Barbara High School junior won in the shot put with a 48-9 throw and he captured the discus with a 143-3 mark.

The San Marcos High School beach volleyball duo of Charlotte Hastings and Paige Hoadley came up clutch in a must-win match against Oaks Christian in a CIF-SS Division 1 first round match.

With the overall match tied at 2, Hastings and Hoadley won the decisive match in straight sets 21-16, 24-22.

They trailed in the second set 20-15 but fought off 5 set points to pull out the exciting victory as San Marcos prevailed 3-2 over the Lions.

San Marcos plays at powerhouse Redondo Union in a CIF-SS D1 quarterfinal on Tuesday.