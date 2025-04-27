Erica Menzel Downing returns as head coach of San Marcos girls volleyball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - She is back on the bench.

Former San Marcos High School girls volleyball and UCSB standout Erica Menzel Downing has once again agreed to be the head coach of the Royals program.

The announcement was made on Saturday night at the Royal Pride Foundation fundraiser.

She coached San Marcos volleyball for eight years until stepping down in 2016 for family obligations.

Erica guided the Royals to several Channel League titles under her coaching leadership.

As a player Erica Menzel led the Royals to a CIF-SS volleyball title in 1999 and she went on to be a 4-year starter at UCSB. She was a two-time first-team All Big West performer.

Erica Menzel Downing is a member of both the San Marcos Athletic Hall of Fame and the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame.