San Marcos wins outright Channel League volleyball title with comeback win over Dons

ROYALS DONS.00_00_59_01.Still002
Third set late rally keys title-clinching win
Published 12:20 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos boys volleyball was not in the sharing mood.

After dropping a lopsided first set at Santa Barbara, the Royals won the next three sets to complete a season sweep over the Dons and claim the outright Channel League championship.

A loss to Santa Barbara would have created a 3-way tie for first place with Dos Pueblos who now ends up second and the Dons in third place. All three teams are CIF-SS playoff bound.

The Dons celebrated Senior Night beforehand and then opened with an impressive 25-15 first set victory.

Hayes Costner led the way in that opening set win.

But the Royals bounced back to take set #2 behind the strong play of sophomore Matteo Burdick.

With Luke Zuffelato booming several kills the Dons led for much of the third set including a 22-18 advantage late.

But the Royals stormed back and captured the third set 25-23 on a powerful kill by Calvin Frissel.

San Marcos held off the Dons in the fourth set 26-24 and celebrated the championship.

san marcos royyals

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

