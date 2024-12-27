Skip to Content
Day 2 results of SB Holiday Classic in boys basketball

Luke Zuffelato scored a game-high 30 points but Santa Barbara loses in overtime
Diesel Lowe tallied 13 points for the Dons
Carter Battle scored 10 points but SB loses in overtime to Dougherty Valley
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -

Dougherty Valley 73, Santa Barbara 70 (overtime)

San Marcos 74, Paraclete 24

Righetti 64, Moorpark 57

Mission Prep 74, Rio Mesa 55

Oak Park 76, Bishop Diego 46

Yorba Linda 64, Oak Park 46

University (Redding) 81, Pacifica 78

Oxnard 87, Roosevelt(Fresno) 58

San Luis Obispo 68, Newbury Park 52

Hillcrest Christian 74, Portola 53

Santa Paula 77, Sierra Pacific 62

Weed 83, Hueneme 36

Bishop Montgomery 49, Orange Lutheran 45

