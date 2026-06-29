Non-Profits Hope ‘Safe-and-Sane’ Fireworks Sales Light Up for America’s 250th Celebration

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The sale of "safe-and-sane" fireworks are now underway in a handful of Central Coast locations, including Santa Maria.

For area non-profit organizations, the annual fundraiser with the sale of fireworks can generate several thousands of dollars in profit, which for many, represents their biggest fundraiser of the year.

This year, as the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary on the Fourth of July, the 23 non-profit organizations that are licensed to sale fireworks are hoping the special occasion will provide an extra boost.

The sale of safe-and-sane fireworks officially went on sale in Santa Maria at 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 28 and will continue on through this Saturday.

While the safe-and-sane fireworks are now for sale, they are not allowed to be used at any time before the Fourth of July.

Customers who make a purchase at one of the booths will have to wait until Independence Day to light fireworks.

Fireworks can only be used in Santa Maria on the Fourth of July during a 12-hour period from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Santa Maria is one of only a few Central Coast cities where safe-and-sane fireworks are permitted.

In Santa Barbara County, safe-and-sane fireworks are also allowed in Lompoc and Guadalupe, while in San Luis Obispo County, they are permitted in Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.