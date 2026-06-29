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Local Forecast

Tracking a mild Monday, warming into the 4th of July

KEYT
By
today at 4:19 am
Published 4:24 am

Happy Monday! We start the morning with partially cloudy skies near the Santa Barbara coastline while other beaches wake up to overcast marine clouds. If you are lucky enough to have some clearing take a peak at the strawberry moon! We begin the morning with cool temperatures which will rise into the 60s and 70s at the beaches and 80s for the interior. No watches, warnings or advisories are set for the day. Enjoy!

Many areas remain near average or below Tuesday. Most areas will wake up to marine layer clouds to start with a quick clearing trend. Winds pick up later in the afternoon. Minimal day to day chances are expected.

Wednesday looks to be another rinse and repeat day. Our weather pattern will shift slightly into the new month. We begin a small warming trend just in time for 4th of July. It is possible that marine clouds will impact your 4th of July firework forecast. More information to come.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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