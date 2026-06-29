Foodbank of Santa Barbara Prepares For CalFresh Changes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) — New CalFresh eligibility requirements are expected to affect thousands of residents across Santa Barbara County.

Foodbank leaders estimate about 17,000 county residents could feel the impact as new federal SNAP requirements take effect.

More than 55,000 local residents received CalFresh benefits last year.

Among the changes are stricter work-reporting requirements for some adults who care for children between the ages of 14 and 17.

Leaders of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County expect more people may seek help if they lose benefits or experience gaps in assistance.

The concern comes as food prices remain elevated and many households continue to feel pressure from the region’s high cost of living.

To prepare, the Foodbank is increasing food purchases and expanding outreach efforts to connect residents with available resources.

The Foodbank expects the effects of the new CalFresh requirements could become more noticeable in the months ahead.

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