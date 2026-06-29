Santa Maria Officials Prepare For The Nation’s 250th Fourth Of July

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Maria city officials and first responders are preparing for the nation’s 250th Independence Day celebration.

City officials want everyone to have a great Independence Day, and especially since our semiquincentennial celebration is on Saturday, they say they’re expecting a high use of fireworks overall.

They’re reminding the public that safe and sane fireworks are all that are allowed, only on Saturday.

Officials say the use of illegal fireworks has become a highly prevalent issue in recent years, and residents report their repeated use in the weeks leading up to and subsequent to July 4th, every year.

Ordinances from the state and county have had to become more stringent in recent years, yet city leaders affirm the issue persists.

Safe and sane fireworks are all that are legally allowed on July 4th only, from 11:00am to 11:00pm, and only within Santa Maria’s city limits.

City leaders and department officials remind the public that, if the firework you are purchasing does not have the safe and sane logo and is not being sold by a licensed seller, it is most likely illegal.

Citations for illegal firework use are $1,000 apiece, and residents can report their use by calling the city’s fireworks hotline.

Additionally, free yard signs are available at City Hall that can help identify that a “Noise Sensitive Resident Lives Here.”

Fire department officials say citations have been increasing in recent years thanks to the implementation of aircraft and drone technologies.

Officials say in 2025, a total of 119 citations were issued.

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