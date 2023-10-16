Skip to Content
San Marcos sweeps Athlete of the Week honors at SB Athletic Round Table luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Two San Marcos High School student-athletes left Harry's with a nice honor from the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

Tennis player Mina Yazadzhiev was named Female Athlete of the Week while football player Nathan Jones is the Male Athlete of the Week.

Yazadzhiev won the single's women's championship and the mixed doubles titles at the Santa Barbara City Championships.

Jones rushed for 100 yards with a touchdown and had two interceptions as the Royals beat Dos Pueblos 28-7 in the Battle for the Goodland.

Cate High School three-sport performer Sebastian Sutch was awarded the Scholar-Athlete of the Year at Cate.

He holds the 800 and 1600 meter school records on the track and also carries a 4.42 GPA.

