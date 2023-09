SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Nic Prentice scored all three of his goals in the first period as San Marcos raced out to a 5-0 lead and went on to easily beat Santa Barbara 11-3 in a Channel League boys water polo game.

Luke Burns, Alden Klein and Mateo Obando each added two goals as the Royals improved to 2-0 in league and 13-6 overall.