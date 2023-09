SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It looked like the Dons might make quick work of San Marcos.

But after Santa Barbara won the first two sets , rival San Marcos answered back by winning the next two to force a fifth and deciding set.

But the Dons regrouped and prevailed winning the final set 15-7 to prevail in this Channel League match.

Santa Barbara is now 3-0 in league while the Royals are 1-2.