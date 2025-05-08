Nipomo is looking for a head football coach after Field announces return to AG

NIPOMO, Calif. - Nipomo High School has a head football coaching vacancy after Stephen Field announced he is returning to Arroyo Grande.

Field led the Titans program the past three seasons, winning an Ocean League title in 2024.

But he is headed back to Arroyo Grande to take a teaching position.

Field starred as a football player for the Eagles and also served as the school's athletic director before leaving for Nipomo in 2022.

Titans athletic director Russ Edwards will take over the football program on an interim basis.

He was the head coach for the Titans for 8 years which included the 2014 CIF-Southern Section Northwest Division title.