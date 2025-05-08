Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus

Nipomo is looking for a head football coach after Field announces return to AG

FIELD NIPOMO.00_00_10_15.Still001
Field led the Titans to a league title this past season
By
Published 11:42 pm

NIPOMO, Calif. - Nipomo High School has a head football coaching vacancy after Stephen Field announced he is returning to Arroyo Grande.

Field led the Titans program the past three seasons, winning an Ocean League title in 2024.

But he is headed back to Arroyo Grande to take a teaching position.

Field starred as a football player for the Eagles and also served as the school's athletic director before leaving for Nipomo in 2022.

Titans athletic director Russ Edwards will take over the football program on an interim basis.

He was the head coach for the Titans for 8 years which included the 2014 CIF-Southern Section Northwest Division title.

Article Topic Follows: Friday Football Focus
KEYT
Nipomo Titans
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content