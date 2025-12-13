Road win gives UCSB best start in program history

ST. GEORGE, Utah. (KEYT) - The UC Santa Barbara Women's Basketball team defeated Utah Tech today to earn a 9-1 start to their 2025-26 season – the best 10-game opening record in the program's history.

The last team to come close to a 9-1 opening slate was the 1987-88 squad who went 8-2.

FROM HEAD COACH RENEE JIMENEZ

"Right now, we're really proud of the way this group has started the season. A milestone like this doesn't happen by accident. It's a credit to the players' commitment to our culture, their belief in one another, and the respect of the standard that has been built here over time," Jimenez said. "This program has a long, storied tradition of success in women's basketball, and our team understands they're not just playing for this season, but for players who came before them and wore the Gaucho uniform. They're honoring that legacy while writing their own chapter, and that's been so special to watch."

HOW IT HAPPENED

The teams spent the first period grappling for the lead. When they found themselves tied at 15-15, the Gauchos pulled out ahead with a deep three-pointer by Zoe Borter. The Trailblazers scored no more points that quarter, while the Gauchos made seven. Santa Barbara was off to an early headstart at 22-15.

The second saw a ten-point Gaucho lead at 36-26 before the Trailblazers traversed their way back to 32. Nonetheless, Santa Barbara was still ahead by the half at 36-32.

The Gauchos stayed in winning position through the third, taking it 51-43. They had a ten-point buffer at multiple points, funded primarily by a series of driving layups.

Utah Tech came close to vengeance in the fourth quarter, when the Trailblazers equalized the score at 61-61. They returned from a 10-point deficit over a seven-minute campaign, threatening to take the lead the Gauchos had sheltered for the entire game. Borter lasered another three to put Santa Barbara ahead 64-61, then neither team scored for two minutes. Four last-minute free throws by the Gauchos guaranteed their win, which they took 68-65.

Jessica Grant led the way to the Gauchos' win, blazing a season-high 16 points and making four three-pointers. Both Borter and Zoe Shaw notched 13 points, while Olivia Bradley sank 11. Bradley had a game-high three blocks and led the team in assists alongside Maddie Naro, with both players providing four.

It was rebounds abound for the Gauchos, as four players made six each and the team totaled 40 to secure the second-highest count in the stat for the season.

UP NEXT

The Gauchos' final game of 2025 will be back at home, taking place on Thursday, Dec. 18 at 6:00 p.m. versus Eastern Washington.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics)