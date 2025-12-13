Gauchos are dominated at Salt Lake Slam

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KEYT) - UCSB managed just 15 first half points and never threatened in a 68-53 loss to future Big West opponent Utah Valley.

The game was played at the Delta Center in the Salt Lake Slam.

Colin Smith was the lone Gauchos player to reach double-digit points finishing with 10.

Zion Sensley added 8 points and 10 rebounds.

One positive was forward Koat Keat Tong made his season-debut and he scored 6 points with 4 rebounds in 11 minutes of action.

The Gauchos were shorthanded playing without injured starters Jason Fontenet II and Miro Little.

The Wolverines were led by Hayden Welling who scored 18 points off the bench.

Both teams are now 8-3 on the year.