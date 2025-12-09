Mahaney nets two awards after big scoring week for UCSB

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - After helping the Gauchos start 2-0 in conference play for the first time since the 2022-23 season, Aidan Mahaney has been named both The Big West and the Lou Henson National Player of the Week. Mahaney averaged 28.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in wins over Long Beach State and Cal State Bakersfield.

Mahaney scored a career-high 26 points in an overtime win against Long Beach State on Thursday night. The senior went 7-16 from the floor and made all 11 of his foul shots. He also grabbed a season-high six rebounds in the contest. The Lafayette, California native followed that performance up by setting a new career-high with a 30-point outing against Cal State Bakersfield. Mahaney was perfect from beyond the arc, going 7-7 while grabbing four boards and dishing out four assists.

Mahaney helped the Gauchos score 100 points in a Big West contest for the first time since Jan. 22, 2021, when they scored 105 against CSUN. It is also the first 30-point game by a Gaucho since Ajay Mitchell scored 39 against UC Riverside on Dec. 30, 2023.

The Gauchos will resume their non-conference slate this Saturday, Dec. 13 as they head to Salt Lake City and take on Utah Valley at the Delta Center in the Salt Lake Slam. The game will tip off at 11 a.m. PT.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics)