Cal Poly wins on a buzzer-beater in Seattle

Seattle, Washington (KEYT) -A buzzer-beating three-pointer from junior guard Jake Davis – his first at the Division I level – helped the Cal Poly men’s basketball program overturn a 10-point deficit with five-and-a-half minutes remaining to defeat Seattle University Saturday evening, 73-71.

Trailing the Redhawks by four with 25 seconds to go, Cal Poly first received a three-pointer from junior guard Kieran Elliott to cut the gap to one. With Cal Poly forced to foul to regain possession, Seattle guard Jojo Murphy missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity.

Sophomore guard Hamad Mousa, who finished with a team leading 18 points, rebounded and Davis – who attempted seven three-pointers Saturday – sank his one and only as time expired to provide Cal Poly its first road win of the 2025-26 season and fourth straight victory versus Seattle.

Sophomore guard Guzman Vasilic added 12 points for Cal Poly while Elliott scored 10 and Davis finished with nine. Mousa grabbed a game high eight rebounds.

Cal Poly, which opened a six-game road trip on Saturday, continues action Wednesday, Nov. 12 at Colorado State. Tip time against the Rams, who reached last year’s NCAA Tournament second round, is 6 p.m. PT.

(Article by Cal Poly Athletics)