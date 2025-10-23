UCSB hands CSUN first Big West loss in women’s soccer

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). -UC Santa Barbara secured a 2-0 victory over CSUN on Thursday evening at Harder Stadium. This victory marked the Gauchos as the first Big West team to defeat the Matadors this season. UC Santa Barbara's defense was highlighted by a shutout performance from their goalkeeper, Maddie Buckley, who tallied six saves. The home team scored once in each half, with the game-winning goal coming early in the match.

FROM HEAD COACH PAUL STUMPF

"We faced some challenges with a few players being out and not 100 percent," said Head Coach Paul Stumpf. "But our young players gained valuable experience. Maddie [Buckley] was crucial, making a key save on a breakaway that could have changed the game."

HOW IT HAPPENED

The first half began with UC Santa Barbara establishing an early lead as Olivia Howard found the back of the net in the eighth minute, assisted by Caitlyn Simons. The home team maintained offensive pressure with multiple corner kicks and shots on goal, including a significant attempt by Mya Delaney that was saved by the Matadors' Riley Liebsack.

UC Santa Barbara continued to create scoring opportunities throughout the half, with Isabella Ong and Emma Corcoran both challenging the Cal State Northridge goalkeeper, who made several key saves. Maddie Buckley also contributed defensively with a crucial save against the Matadors' shot, ensuring the Gauchos held their 1-0 advantage as the half concluded.

The second half commenced with a strategic push from UC Santa Barbara, earning a series of corner kicks that set the stage for an offensive breakthrough. In the 55th minute, Corcoran capitalized on an assist from Delaney to extend the lead to 2-0.

While the Matadors attempted to respond, Buckley remained vigilant in goal, registering key saves. With solid defensive efforts and sustained offensive pressure, UC Santa Barbara maintained the 2-0 advantage through the end of regulation.

UP NEXT

UC Santa Barbara will wrap up their 2025 home slate on Sunday, Oct. 26, as it hosts UC Riverside in their final regular-season home match. Prior to the game, the Gauchos will honor their seven seniors for senior day. The Gauchos and Highlanders will kick off at 12 p.m.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics)