UCSB Wrap-up: Good day for women’s volleyball, women’s soccer and men’s water polo

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - Busy night at UCSB saw the women's volleyball team begin the Thunderdome Classic with a sweep over Kansas State while the women's soccer team ran their win streak to five games with a 2-0 victory against New Mexico.

Volleyball: UCSB 3, Kansas State 0: Eva Travis had a match-high 18 kills as UCSB improves to 4-2 on the year. They play Vanderbilt on Friday at 4p.m. and Northern Colorado on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Soccer: UCSB 2, New Mexico 0: Olivia Howard and Evelyn Arsenault scored second half goals as the Gauchos run their record to 6-1-1. They are unbeaten in their past seven games and will host Sacramento State on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Water Polo: UCSB 23, Whittier 10: Billy Rankin scored five goals for the Gauchos

Water Polo: Pepperdine 15, UCSB 14 (2OT) Danilo Dragovic scored four goals for UCSB who is 8-4 on the year. The Gauchos play Stanford on Friday at noon in Thousand Oaks.