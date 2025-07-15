Little primed for a big season for UCSB

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Miro Little has the experience, the size and the talent to effectively lead the Gauchos at the point guard position.

"He's played at Baylor for a year, Utah for a year, now he comes here," began UCSB head coach Joe Pasternack. "I think getting these guys older, more experienced, they know what college basketball is about is a really huge thing. Miro is a great passer, we are really excited about having a big guard, 6'4 200 pounds."

Little started 12 games as a sophomore at Utah, scoring a career-high 21 points against rival BYU last March and he tallied a double-double versus St. Mary's with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

A native of Finland, Little played for their national team at the age of 17.

He cited leadership as his biggest strength.

"I have seen a lot of basketball already in my life, in my early age, my early career," said the UCSB junior.

UCSB is in week two of an 8-week summer practice session and Little likes what he is seeing from his new team.

"We have built really good relationships already and we are excited to compete and play as hard as we can everyday."