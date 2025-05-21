Skip to Content
Gauchos make quick exit at Big West Championship

Gauchos hurt by the long ball
Published 6:10 pm

FULLERTON, Calif. - No. 4 seed Hawai'i capitalized on a pivotal fifth inning, scoring three runs to secure a 6-2 victory over No. 5 seed UC Santa Barbara at Goodwin Field on the campus of Cal State Fullerton.

UC Santa Barbara ends their season at 36-18.

The Rainbow Warriors (34-19) secured the win with homers in the fifth and seventh innings, scoring three and two runs respectively. Down by a run, Ben Zeigler-Namoa took a fastball over the center field wall for a three-run bomb and gave Hawai'i a 4-2 lead.

Matthew Miura then hit a two-run shot in the seventh inning for insurance and to account for the final score of the game.  

The Warriors feature several standout players, including Zeigler-Namoa with two hits, three RBIs, and a home run. Miura made a registered two runs, two RBIs, and a home run. On the mound, starter Cooper Walls, The Big West Freshman Pitcher of the Year, went 4.0 innings, giving up two runs. Cory Ronan (3-2) earned the win after giving up no runs in 2.1 innings. Isaiah Magdaleno earned the save with 2.2 innings of scoreless work, striking out three batters while allowing no hits.

LeTrey McCollum stood out for the Gauchos with three hits in five at-bats and scored a run. Isaac Kim contributed offensively with two hits in four at-bats and drove in one run. 

(Most of this article courtesy of Big West).

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

