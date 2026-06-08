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Santa Barbara - South County

Registered nurse and local in-home care business owner charged with 77 felonies related to thefts from clients and improper tax filings

KEYT
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today at 5:00 pm
Published 5:08 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Rosanne Marquis, a 71-year-old registered nurse, has been charged with 77 felonies connected to her work with an unlicensed, in-home care business she has operated in the area since 2019.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, it is alleged that Marquis stole from elderly and dependent adults, did not provide accurate tax returns for the business, and failed to make required deductions and payments to the Employment Development Department on behalf of her employees for several years.

Marquis is currently scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on her charges on June 9 of this year shared the local prosecutor's office.

The 71-year-old is currently out of custody on bail noted the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

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Andrew Gillies

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