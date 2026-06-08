UCSB Class of 2026 Continues Grad Photo Tradition at Henley Gate

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) There are more than 6700 students in UCSB's Class of 2026 and there is a good chance most of them took grad photos at Henley Gate.

"We took some photos around campus the other day and we were like we have to come to Henley to take some here as well," said data science major Chloe Anderson.

Class of '66 alumnus and former Oracle chairman Jeff Henley gifted the gate, decades ago.

We asked students what they were thinking about as photographers captured the moment.

"I am just feeling so emotional and so lucky to be here on this campus we have an ocean view right here and all the memories," said electrical and computer engineering major Nina Schmier.

"I never knew I could make it this far and to know that I have been so blessed and to complete everything I have ever wanted to accomplish has felt so comforting to me and has made me so full as a person," said Cheri Reese.

Reese is headed to Howard University to study medicine.

The future pediatrician wore a necklace with photo of her late grandfather who believed in her.

Some undergrad and grad students wore their graduation stoles or sashes and popped champagne.

Many of them posed with friends.

Diego Pravikoff (Global Studies major ), Lennon Miura (Global Studies major ), Liam Halberg (Comparative Literature major ) and Zack Petersen(Geography major )posed with a large picture frame.

Some of them wore special sashes representing their Snow Club.

They don't all know what's next, but they intend to remain friends.

Commencement ceremonies started over the weekend and will wrap up on Father's Day, Sunday on the Green by the Campus Lagoon.

The graduation ceremonies are being streamed at https://www.ucsb.edu/commencement/livesteam

Your News Channel will have more on the grad photo tradition tonight on the news.