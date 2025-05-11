Skip to Content
Westmont will host regional in NCAA Division II Baseball Tournament

warriors
The Warriors won 22 of 26 home games this year
By
New
Published 8:32 pm

MONTECITO, Calif. - The Westmont College baseball team will begin the NCAA Division II Tournament at home as they host a 3-team regional from May 15-17.

The PacWest champion Warriors will play at 2 p.m. on Thursday against the game 1 winner at 11 a.m. between Cal State Monterey Bay and San Francisco State.

This is a double-elimination format.

The Warriors went 4-0 this year against SF State and did not play CS Monterey Bay.

Westmont enters the tournament with a 41-12 record including 22-4 at Russ Carr Field.

Westmont Warriors

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

