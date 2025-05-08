Skip to Content
Gauchos win 2nd straight elimination softball game as they knock off #1 seed Fullerton

UCSB SOFTBALL WINS.00_00_16_29.Still003
Gauchos erase 2-0 deficit to knock out host Fullerton
By
New
Published 11:16 pm

FULLERTON, Calif. - Despite falling behind early, the UC Santa Barbara Softball team (30-24, 17-10 Big West) again showed grit and resilience in a come-from-behind 6-2 win over No. 1 seed Cal State Fullerton. The Gauchos plated three runs in the fifth and three runs in the sixth to advance in the elimination bracket of The Big West Championships.

HOW IT HAPPENED
UC Santa Barbara faced the Titans in a competitive matchup, with the game opening quietly as both teams failed to score in the first inning. CSUF broke through in the second inning when with a solo homer. Following the home run, a single and then a two-out triple by the Titans brought in a second run, putting them up 2–0.

The Gauchos and Titans traded zeros on the scoreboard until UC Santa Barbara broke through in the fifth inning. Erin Mendoza singled, followed by Jazzy Santos getting hit by a pitch, setting up Tehya Banks, who singled to drive in Mendoza. Elicia Acosta continued the rally with a single that brought home Santos and Giselle Mejia, giving UC Santa Barbara a 3–2 lead after the fifth.

The momentum continued for UC Santa Barbara in the sixth inning. Santos tripled to right field, driving in two more runs, and Mejia singled to score Santos, extending the lead to 6–2. The Titans were unable to counter as UC Santa Barbara's defense held strong, closing out any further scoring opportunities.

UP NEXT
The Gauchos will continue their run through the elimination bracket as they will take on the sixth seeded UC San Diego Tritons in a rematch of their opening round game.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics).

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

