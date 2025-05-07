Gauchos softball stays alive at Big West Championships

FULLERTON, Calif. - After dropping their first game of The Big West Championships the UC Santa Barbara Softball team (29-24, 17-10 Big West) bounced back in a big way. The Gauchos plated eight runs on a season-high 15 hits to advance in the elimination bracket of the championships.

GAME ONE: GAUCHOS 4, TRITONS 6

Both teams worked a clean first inning to start the game, and Malaya Johnson stranded a leadoff double in the top of the second. After a great diving catch from UC San Diego's center fielder, the Gauchos then left the bases loaded, keeping the game scoreless through two.

In the third, three singles gave UC San Diego a 1-0 lead. With two outs and nobody on in the fourth, an unsuccessfully-challenged hit by pitch and walk extended the inning for an RBI single that doubled the Tritons' lead.

The Tritons continued to add to their lead in the fifth. A leadoff double, sacrifice bunt, and sacrifice fly pushed across their third run. Johnson then earned a strikeout, but the inning continued due to a wild pitch dropped third strike. Another double, followed by a single, added two more runs, and suddenly it was 5-0 San Diego.

The game was not over, though. The Gauchos took advantage of a leadoff walk and error in the bottom of the sixth, when Alexa Sams' RBI single ended the shutout. After the second out, Delaina Ma'ae drilled a clutch three-run homer to left center, making it a 5-4 game.

To begin the seventh, the Tritons tacked on an insurance run via a single, walk, and run-scoring error on a sacrifice bunt attempt. However, despite there being runners on second and third and nobody out, Sam Stoll got out of the inning without any further damage, and the Gauchos were chasing two—down 6-4—into their final frame. Unfortunately for Santa Barbara, they went three up, three down to end the game.

GAME TWO: GAUCHOS 8, BEACH 0 (6 INN.)

UC Santa Barbara took an early lead against the Beach, opening the first inning with two runs. Jazzy Santos singled and was eventually driven in by Bella Fuentes's double, while Alexa Sams' single brought Fuentes home, putting UC Santa Barbara ahead 2–0 after the first inning.

In the second inning, UC Santa Barbara extended their advantage with another two runs. Elicia Acosta tripled and, after a double play, Mendoza singled and was brought home by Santos' two-run homer. This gave UC Santa Barbara a 4–0 lead.

The fourth inning saw UC Santa Barbara adding two more runs to their tally. Delaina Ma'ae's double followed by Santos' RBI single brought in one run, and Tehya Banks's single drove in another, increasing the lead to 6–0.

UC Santa Barbara continued their scoring in the sixth inning with two additional runs. Santos and Giselle Mejia both got hits to start the inning, and after a couple of outs, Sams singled to bring home both runners, solidifying an 8–0 lead and ending the game via run-rule.

UP NEXT

The Gauchos will play in another elimination game tomorrow at 7 p.m. and await the loser of game one on the day between the No. 1 seed Cal State Fullerton and No. 5 seed Hawai'i.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics).