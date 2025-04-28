UCSB will play Rice in first round NCAA Tournament women’s tennis match

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The No. 32 UC Santa Barbara Women's Tennis team earned The Big West title on Sunday, and with it, an automatic bid to the NCAA Women's Tennis Tournament. The Gauchos will take on Rice with No. 2 seed Texas A&M as the host site.

This season, the Blue and Gold climbed in the ITA rankings with a plethora of ranked wins, most notably over Vanderbilt and Pepperdine. The Gauchos went 9-0 in conference play and currently hold a 12-match win streak. At the Big West Championships, the Gauchos swept Long Beach State in the semifinal round to advance to the championship where they defeated Cal Poly 4-2.

The Gauchos last made it to the NCAA Tournament in the 2021-22 season after winning The Big West Championship over Cal Poly. In the first round, Santa Barbara defeated Kansas 4-3. Moving onto the second round, Santa Barbara dropped the match to Stanford, 4-0.

This year was the first time the women's individual singles and doubles championships were conducted in the fall, where Amelia Honer and Marie Weissheim earned spots to Houston, while the team championships remain in the spring.

The Gauchos and the Owls will meet in the first round on Friday, May 2 with the time to be announced. Check back here for information.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics).