UCSB wins Big West Championship in women’s tennis

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -In comeback fashion, No. 1 seed UC Santa Barbara defeated No. 2 seed Cal Poly by a score of 4-2 to win the 2025 Big West Women’s Tennis Championship. It is the Gauchos’ 11th overall title, third in last five seasons and fifth in last nine.

UC Santa Barbara (16-8) earns The Big West’s automatic qualifier into the NCAA Championship. The Gauchos’ opponent will be announced with the NCAA Women's Tennis Selection Show on Monday, April 28 at 2 p.m. PT.

The Mustangs grabbed a 1-0 lead taking two doubles matches to UC Santa Barbara’s one. Peyton Dunkle and Amy Leather (CP) downed Lucy Lu and Lily Pradkin (UCSB) 6-3 at court No. 2. At the top, Ali Benedetto and Amelia Honer (UCSB) bested Kennedy Buntrock and Romane Mosse (CP) 6-3. Natalie Lynch and Jessica MacCallum (CP) captured the point for Cal Poly with a 7-5 decision over Raphaelle Leroux and Marie Weissheim (UCSB) at position No. 3.

UCSB took three consecutive singles matches to take a 3-1 lead. Honer quickly evened the team score with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Buntrock at the top position. Leroux topped Alexandra Ozerets 6-4, 6-2 at the No. 4 slot. At the No. 2 position, Weissheim downed Dunkle in a three-set comeback 2-6, 6-2, 6-2. The Mustangs were able to get a point back as MacCallum prevailed over Emma Tutoveanu 7-5, 6-3 at the No. 5 matchup. Tyra Richardson clinched it for the Gauchos with a three-set comeback 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 over Mosse at No. 4.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics).