Gauchos upset in Big West men’s tennis final by UC Irvine

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Coming down to the No. 1 court, second-seeded UC Irvine took down No. 1 seed UC Santa Barbara by a score of 4-3 to win its second straight Big West Men’s Tennis Championship and third in four years, Sunday at Barnes Tennis Center. It is the Anteaters’ sixth Big West title overall.

The Anteaters (18-5) earn The Big West’s automatic qualifier into the NCAA Championship. UC Irvine’s opponent will be revealed with the NCAA Men's Tennis Selection Show on Monday, April 28 at 2:30 p.m. PT. The Gauchos (18-4) are the 34th-ranked team in the latest ITA rankings and have a shot at making the national tournament as well.

UC Santa Barbara took the doubles point by winning on the No. 1 and No. 3 courts. Gianluca Brunkow and Lucca Liu (UCSB) defeated Andy Nguyen and Noah Zamora (UCI) 6-2 at the top flight. Diogo Morais and Charlie Underwood (UCSB) topped Max Fardanesh and Rithvik Krishna (UCI) 6-4 at the No. 3 spot.

The Gauchos went up two as Morais earned a 6-1, 6-3 decision over Ruining Huang at position No. 4. The Anteaters took three straight singles matches from there to take a 3-2 lead. Krishna took care of Dominique Rolland at No. 3 slot, 6-4, 6-3. Nguyen downed Liu 6-4, 6-3 at the battle of No. 2. Fardanesh toppled Conrad Brown 6-4, 6-4 at the No. 5 slot.

Matei Gavrea tied the team match at 3-3 with a 7-6 (3), 6-4 victory at the No. 6 spot over Sohrob Amiryavari. In the only three-set singles match of the day, Zamora bested Brunkow at the top flight in comeback fashion, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

UCSB will await its postseason fate with NCAA Tournament selections set to be announced on Monday, April 28.