Cal Poly gets at-large berth into NCAA Tournament in beach volleyball

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - After having an outstanding season to this point with a 29-6 record, the fifth ranked Cal Poly beach volleyball team received an at-large berth Sunday into the NCAA Championship in Gulf Shores, Ala.

The Mustangs are the No. 6 seed and will face No. 11 seed LSU in the first round on Friday at 1 p.m. PT/3 p.m. in Gulf Shores. The game will be televised live on ESPN2. The winner will move on to play in the second round Saturday at 12 p.m. PT/2 p.m. in Gulf Shores against the winner of No. 3 seed Stanford and No. 14 seed Boise State.

The second round and semifinals will both be played on Saturday. Cal Poly's semifinal match would take place at 12:30 p.m. PT. The championship match will take place Sunday, May 4 at 7:30 a.m. PT.

Friday and Saturday's matches will be on ESPN2 while Sunday's national championship match will air on ESPN.

This will be Cal Poly's fifth trip to the NCAA Championship and the highest they've ever been seeded. The Mustangs previously made it in 2019, 2021, and 2022, and 2024. Last season, they made history by making it to the Semifinals for the first time in program history and finished with a No. 3 national ranking.

Cal Poly is 29-7 this season with all seven losses coming at the hands of top 11 teams. They have 13 wins over ranked teams, including over No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 LMU, No. 7 Texas, No. 7 Florida State, and No. 8 Long Beach State.

The Mustangs' top five pairs have a combined record of 101-28. The No. 1 pair of Piper Ferch and Izzy Martinez are 27-6 this year. Earlier this week, they became the winningest pair in Cal Poly history with 57 career wins. The No. 2 pair of Izzy Martinez and Logan Walter are 29-7 and have won eight matches in a row.

The No. 3 pair of Quinn Perry and Lindsey Sparks are 11-4. The No. 4 pair of Ella Connor and Madi Nichols are 17-6, and the No. 5 pair of Abbey Reinard and Elise Lenahan are 17-5.

The 2025 NCAA Championships will consist of 16 teams, eight automatic berths and eight at-large selections. USC has won the last four national championships.

