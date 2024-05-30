All in the family! Ryann Neushul is latest sibling to make Team USA Women’s Water Polo team headed to Olympics

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's a family tradition.

Ryann Neushul now has a seat at the table of U.S. Olympians in the Neushul household.

The 24-year old was officially named to the 13-player roster for U.S. Women's Water Polo that is headed to the 2024 Olympics in Paris this summer.

Ryann is the youngest daughter of Peter and Cathy Neushul of Isla Vista.

Ryann's older sisters Kiley and Jamie helped Team USA win Olympic Gold in water polo at the 2016 Rio Games (Kiley) and at the 2020 Tokyo Games (Jamie).

All three graduated from Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta.

The USA Women's Water Polo team has won three straight Olympic Gold Medals.

The Paris Olympics begin July 26th and run through August 11th.