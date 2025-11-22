Gauchos water polo season ends in Big West semifinal loss to UC Davis

IRVINE, Calif. (KEYT). -No. 3 seed UC Davis surged into The Big West Championship Final with a decisive 15–7 win over No. 2 seed UC Santa Barbara in the Big West Men's Water Polo Semifinal round on Saturday afternoon at the Anteater Aquatics Complex.

UC Davis struck first and never trailed, punching in four goals in the opening period behind crisp passing and disciplined front-court execution. UCSB responded twice to stay within reach, but the Aggies’ early rhythm established a 4–2 lead after eight minutes.

The second frame featured another strong offensive push from UC Davis, which added four more goals to extend its advantage. Though UCSB generated three scores of its own, the Aggies maintained control on both ends of the pool, entering halftime ahead 8–5.

UC Davis tightened its defensive structure in the third, holding the Gauchos scoreless while continuing to dictate pace. The Aggies’ counterattack created consistent pressure, and goalkeeper Baxter Chelsom delivered key stops on the few quality looks UCSB produced.

The Aggies put the match out of reach in the fourth period with a six-goal explosion, showcasing a deep and balanced scoring attack. Oleg Shatskikh led UC Davis with four goals, while Andrew Hitchcock, Max Prokhin, and Thomas Marr each added two. Chelsom’s 11 saves anchored a defensive unit that allowed just two goals in the entire second half.

UCSB’s offense was paced by Danilo Dragovic and Charlie Johnson, who each found the net multiple times, but the Gauchos were unable to keep pace with UC Davis’ sustained pressure and scoring depth. Goalkeeper Levi Lentin finished with eight saves for UCSB.

With the victory, UC Davis advances to the Big West Championship final, positioning itself to compete for the conference crown on Sunday. The Aggies enter the title match riding a wave of strong defensive play and an attack that continues to fire on all cylinders.

FROM HEAD COACH WOLF WIGO

"I really thought we were going to have a strong showing at this tournament and it's unfortunate, but I think we impressed a lot of people, impressed ourselves, and we're really looking forward to next year," Wigo said. "We knew it was going to be a hard game. We beat those guys up at their pool and I think they kind of weren't happy about it, so I was looking at this as a 50-50 game, where either team if can win if they play well. I thought we did a good job keeping in the game, I think it was 5-5, we had some really big plays, some good goals, and unfortunately after that our offense kind of dried and we made a few mistakes that you can't make that led to some easier goals for them. I felt like in the fourth quarter, in the beginning, we were still in the game down three goals and really thought we were going to make a run and unfortunately didn't execute on a couple of the opportunities that we had and we had to take some risks at the end so the score really isn't indicative of how the game was, but we didn't play our best game of the year and we needed to play a strong game to win that. Their goalie played way better than he did last time, so that was a big thing for Davis, and they played pretty solid and didn't give us really any free goals, we had to earn everything."

(Article courtesy of Big West and UCSB Athletics).