Paris, France.- Former Cal Poly swimmer Taylor Spivey helped Team USA claim silver in the Triathlon mixed-team relay at the 2024 Olympics.

The 2014 Mustangs graduate is just the fourth Cal Poly alum to win an Olympic medal.

Spivey, Seth Rider, Morgan Pearson and Taylor Knibb had a time of 1 hour, 25 minutes, and 40 seconds, just 1/100th of a second behind the winning team from Germany.