PARIS, France -For 2007 Dos Pueblos High School graduate Miles Evans and playing partner Chase Budinger, their Olympic run ended with a 2-0 loss in men’s beach volleyball in the Round of 16.

Defending gold medalists Anders Mol and Christian Sorum of Norway won 21-16, 21-14 to eliminate Evans and Budinger.

The American team won two matches and lost three in Paris.