Sonic Booms focus of Mission Update in Ojai

OJAI, Calif. (KEYT) Vandenberg Space Force Base concluded a four-stop "Mission Update" community speaker series in Ojai with a focus on Sonic Booms.

Even Ojai's Mayor Andy Gilman has heard and felt sonic booms at his home near city hall following launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Gilman said he has felt windows rattle, but he believes it is getting better.

Col. James T. Horne III led the discussion.

"We care deeply and very much about the environment."

The Launch Delta 30 Commander said there have been 42 launches from Vandenberg so far this year.

He said that equals the launches from Cape Canaveral.

He expects about 48 more launches by the end of the year.

Some community members oppose the launches for health, environmental and safety reasons, while others appreciate the importance of the base that was established in 1941.

"Space is now a contested domain, our adversaries chose to go that route, we had not choice but to then go protect what we have," said Horne.

He also said everyone with a phone should care.

"Why do you care? When you flip out your phone and use it for almost any application that you use you are leveraging space capability," said Horne,m" and frankly space capability that we are providing for the world.

He said President Clinton decided to allow the public to leverage the GPS signal from space.

He said for the first 15 years is was only used by the military.

He said it now provides critical information to the nation.

Satellite forecasting is one of the vital capabilities said Horne.

Dr. Kent Gee from the Brigham Young University flew out to speak to residents about the sonic boms produced by the wake of the missile launches.

Gee said the sonic boom focus may be intense depending on tjhe launch trajectory and weather conditions.

Gee said summer winds usually reduce the intensity.

Sometimes he said the sonic boom sounds like a rumble or a thump, thump.

He acknowledged that is could rattle windows and perhaps crack plaster.

Gee said it took him awhile to appreciate that Californians may mistake the sonic booms for earthquakes.

One woman in the audience believes it has harmed her hearing.

The base has a website where people can share their noise complaints and claims.

There is also a link to get alerts prior to a launch window opening.

Nathan Griffin of Ventura said he appreciated the first public meeting in Ojai.

"I believe that it is very indicative of the goodwill that Vandenberg Space Force Base has by having the commanding officer, the colonel come down and speak with the public not just here in Ojai but also the other areas," said Griffin, "also because the critical infrastructure, it is a very important base and the only base where they can launch satellites to the south polar orbit."

Griffin said he appreciated the sound studies underway.

"You have to deal with it and have the good will to mitigate it and do enough studies and I think they are doing their fair share," said Griffin.

Jim Yarbrough of Ojai said he is concerned about surveillance linked to commercial launches and the wars.

"They are also probably part of the arms race the whole world needs to ratchet down the arms race thinking about a nuclear war or putting weapons in space," said Yarbrough.

The base has a button on its website to share noise complains and claims at https://www.vandenberg.spaceforce.mil/Contact-Us/

People may also sign up for alerts on the website.

Your News Channel will have more on the Mission Update in Ojai tonight on the news.